JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

US coronavirus stimulus: Here's what Trump, Republicans, and Democrats say
Business Standard

Saudi Aramco to raise oil output by 1 mn bpd as price war escalates

'Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the ministry of energy to increase its maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 bpd,' the company said

AFP | PTI  |  Riyadh 

oil, crude oil

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Wednesday it plans to raise its production capacity by one million barrels per day to 13 million bpd as a price war with Russia escalates.

"Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the ministry of energy to increase its maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 bpd," the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.
First Published: Wed, March 11 2020. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU