SC asks ex-Ranbaxy promoters to apprise how they'll comply with Rs 3500 cr arbitral award

The Thursday asked former promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh to apprise it how they propose to comply with the Rs 3500 crore arbitral award passed against them by a tribunal.

A bench headed by asked the Singh brothers, who were present in the court, to consult their and give a concrete plan on how they will comply with the tribunal's order.

"It is not about individual honour but it doesn't look good for the country's honour. You were the flag bearers of the pharmacare industry and it doesn't look good that you are appearing in court," the bench also comprising Justices and said.

The bench asked the Singh brothers to appear before it on March 28 and submit the plan, saying "hopefully it will be the last time you are appearing in the court".

The apex court was hearing the plea of Japanese firm which is seeking to recover Rs 3,500 crore, awarded to it by a tribunal in its case against Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)