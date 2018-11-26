SC for prosecution of govt officials for not acting on Delhi's air pollution complaints

The Monday asked the Control Board (CPCB) to initiate prosecution against government officials who have not acted on nearly 250 complaints received on its with regard to in

A bench of Justices and said that officials who have failed to act on the complaints were required to be prosecuted.

"Why do not you prosecute these officials? You should prosecute them. Let these people realise what they have done," the bench told A N S Nadkarni, who was appearing for the CPCB.

Nadkarni said from November 1 to November 22 this year, they had received 749 air complaints on and action was taken on around 500 such complaints.

Regarding court's suggestion to prosecute the officials responsible for not acting on the complaints, he said that the CPCB would look into it.

The CPCB had on November 1 told the apex court that it has created on and where citizens could lodge their complaints about pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR).

The top court is seized of matters in which several issues related to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR have been raised.

