SC permits NTA to declare NEET results for admissions in UG medical courses

-
ALSO READ
Decision on pending entrance exams JEE, NEET soon: Ministry of Education
Medical entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year: Officials
Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET tabled in Assembly
BS Number Wise: There are no NEET solutions
SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of NEET undergraduate exam
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.
We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results, the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA.
We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students, the bench said.
In an unprecedented order, the Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.
The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants -- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.
The NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for "16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City
Co-ordinators," the NTA said in the plea.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU