SC rejects PIL seeking probe into possible larger conspiracies behind Pulwama attack

The on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a probe into possible larger conspiracies behind the February 14 terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

The PIL, filed by Vineet Dhanda, had claimed that nearly 370 kg explosive was used by the (JeM) suicide bomber who rammed his vehicle into the bus carrying the soldiers and hence required a thorough probe.

A bench of and Justice dismissed the plea.

The plea had also sought directions to the Centre to constitute a committee headed by a retired of the apex court to inquire the role of Indian citizens in the Uri and terrorist attacks.

It alleged that though the investigations by the Centre and the found procedural lapses in the 2016 Uri attack in which 17 jawans died, they did not carry out any detailed investigation because of which the people behind it were not punished.

It further claimed that the role of locals in Kashmir, who had allegedly given support to Pakistani terrorists were also not investigated, which gave confidence to JeM to carry out the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)