LS polls preparedness: ECI team in Jammu and Kashmir on March 4, 5

An team from will visit on March 4 and 5 to meet political parties and top security and civilian officials to review preparedness for the polls, officials said Monday.

The ECI team will arrive in around 11.45 am on March 4 and hold meeting with the heads or representatives of 10 political parties, including 7 national and 3 state-level parties the same day, they said.

Later that day, they will meet with district electoral officers (DEOs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs), divisional commissioners and inspectors general (IG) of 12 districts including Leh and Kargil, they said.

The team will fly to Jammu in the evening of March 4.

On March 5 in Jammu, they will again meet representatives of political parties, the DEOs, the SPPs, the divisional commissioners and the IG of 10 districts and discuss poll preparedness and required security setup.

(CEO) Shalinder Kumar will make a presentation before the ECI panel on the preparedness, officials said.

The team will also hold meetings with nodal officer, and the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The ECI will hold a press conference before flying back to

Keeping in view the upcoming general elections, the administration has already ordered cancellation of leaves of government officers.

