SC to hear Jaypee Group's plea against NCLAT order on bidding Friday

The top court said it will hear a plea of homebuyers along with the statutory appeal of Jaypee Group against the July 30 order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaypee infratech

The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to hear tomorrow a plea of Jaypee Group against the NCLAT order which allowed fresh bidding for the debt-laden Jaypee Infratech.

The top court said it will hear a plea of homebuyers along with the statutory appeal of Jaypee Group against the July 30 order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said that it will hear the appeal of Jaypee Group on August 2, after senior advocate Fali S Nariman told the court that a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has agreed to list the petition tomorrow.

Nariman said that since a meeting of committee of creditors is scheduled to be held on August 5, this appeal is required to be heard urgently.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 18:15 IST

