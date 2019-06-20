School Eduction Secretary advises students to teach yoga to their parents

Thursday had some advice for students on the eve of International Day of teach your parents and ask them to breathe in and out if you think they want to scold you.

Ray, who is the of the and Literacy in the HRD ministry said principals and school teachers must also learn

"Please teach your parents yoga. They would not get angry. If your parents want to scold you, teach them 'pranayam' and ask them to breathe in and out," she said.

Ray was speaking at the valedictory function of the National Yoga Olympiad organised by the (NCERT).

"Yoga is like an oxygen mask. When we face pressure situations, we have to stay strong. We will become strong through yoga. Subsequently, our family, society and the country will also become powerful," she said.

She added that principals and teachers must do yoga as it will help them stay calm and reduce tress levels.

