Schools in Kashmir open after over 3-month winter vacation

Schools in opened Monday after remaining closed for more than three months for winter vacations.

The schools in the region were closed in December last year for winter vacations and were scheduled to reopen on March 5.

However, the government decided to extend the winter vacation by a week in view of the inclement weather.

The schools in close usually for two and half months for winter vacation, while summer vacations are limited to a week or 10 days.

