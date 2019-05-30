Scoreboard -- England vs South Africa

First innings scoreboard in the opening match of the 2019 World Cup between England and at the Oval on Thursday.

England:



J. Roy



c Du Plessisb Phehlukwayo54J. Bairstowc De Kockb TahirJ. Rootc Duminyb Rabada51E. Morganc Markramb Tahir57B. Stokesc Amlab Ngidi89J. Buttlerb Ngidi18M. Alic Du Plessisb NgidiC. Woakesc Du Plessisb Rabada13L. Plunkettnot outJ. Archernot outExtras (lb2, w8)10Total (8 wickets, 50 overs)311Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bairstow), 2-107 (Roy), 3-111 (Root), 4-217 (Morgan), 5-247 (Buttler), 6-260 (Ali), 7-285 (Woakes), 8-300 (Stokes)Bowling: Tahir 10-0-61-2 , Ngidi 10-0-66-3 (2w), Rabada 10-0-66-2 (2w), Pretorius 7-0-42-0, Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1 (4w), Duminy 2-0-14-0, Markram 3-0-16-0.

