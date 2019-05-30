JUST IN
Scoreboard -- England vs South Africa

AFP  |  London 

First innings scoreboard in the opening match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between England and South Africa at the Oval on Thursday.

England:

J. Roy


c Du Plessis

b Phehlukwayo

54

J. Bairstow

c De Kock

b Tahir

0

J. Root

c Duminy

b Rabada

51

E. Morgan

c Markram

b Tahir

57

B. Stokes

c Amla

b Ngidi

89

J. Buttler

b Ngidi

18

M. Ali

c Du Plessis

b Ngidi

3

C. Woakes

c Du Plessis

b Rabada

13

L. Plunkett

not out

9

J. Archer

not out

7

Extras (lb2, w8)

10

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs)

311

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bairstow), 2-107 (Roy), 3-111 (Root), 4-217 (Morgan), 5-247 (Buttler), 6-260 (Ali), 7-285 (Woakes), 8-300 (Stokes)

Bowling: Tahir 10-0-61-2 , Ngidi 10-0-66-3 (2w), Rabada 10-0-66-2 (2w), Pretorius 7-0-42-0, Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1 (4w), Duminy 2-0-14-0, Markram 3-0-16-0.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 19:10 IST

