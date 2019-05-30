Scoreboard -- England vs South Africa

First innings scoreboard in the opening match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between England and South Africa at the Oval on Thursday.
England:
J. Roy
c Du Plessis
b Phehlukwayo
54
J. Bairstow
c De Kock
b Tahir
0
J. Root
c Duminy
b Rabada
51
E. Morgan
c Markram
b Tahir
57
B. Stokes
c Amla
b Ngidi
89
J. Buttler
b Ngidi
18
M. Ali
c Du Plessis
b Ngidi
3
C. Woakes
c Du Plessis
b Rabada
13
L. Plunkett
not out
9
J. Archer
not out
7
Extras (lb2, w8)
10
Total (8 wickets, 50 overs)
311
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bairstow), 2-107 (Roy), 3-111 (Root), 4-217 (Morgan), 5-247 (Buttler), 6-260 (Ali), 7-285 (Woakes), 8-300 (Stokes)
Bowling: Tahir 10-0-61-2 , Ngidi 10-0-66-3 (2w), Rabada 10-0-66-2 (2w), Pretorius 7-0-42-0, Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1 (4w), Duminy 2-0-14-0, Markram 3-0-16-0.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
