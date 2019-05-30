Another fake invoices racket busted, company proprietor held

: The of a firm here was Thursday arrested after a case of fake invoices and evasion of GST was registered against the company by the anti-evasion wing of the central GST commissionerate.

The case was part of the cases registered in connection with the racket of procuring and supplying fake GST invoices allegedly by five firms without actual supply of goods.

The racket by the five companies was busted and three people were arrested on May 23, officials said.

The owner of the firm, arrested Thursday, had taken 'fraudulent' input tax credit (ITC) based on fake invoices received from nine different entites located in and without actual receipt of goods, principal commissioner M Srinivas said in a press release here.

The fraudulent ITC taken was utilised by the firm for evasion of GST payable by them on their supplies of aluminium and copper scrap, which were procured from the open market and unregistered suppliers, the said adding the total amount of fraudulent ITC taken based on the fake invoices is Rs 5.76 crore.

Thus, the total value of goods involved in the bunch of cases is Rs 143 crore and the total fraudulent ITC involved is Rs 25.74 crore, he said.

Investigation is on to identify other firms involved in the fake racket.

