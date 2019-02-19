Scrap Aramco deal over Saudi crown prince comments: Maha Cong

The Congress Tuesday demanded the Centre scrap an agreement with for a proposed refinery project in the state alleging that Saudi Crown Mohammed bin Salman's comments in after the Pulwama attack had "rubbed salt on the wounds of Indians".

and an Indian consortium consisting of IOCL, BPCL and had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April last year to jointly develop and build & Petrochemicals (RRPCL), an integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex, in the Maharashtra's Konkan region.

The USD 44 billion project is, however, popularly known as Nanar (proposed site) refinery in Maharashtra's political discourse.

Congress made the demand even as the crown is scheduled to reach Tuesday night and hold talks with on Wednesday.

The crown prince, colloquially known as MBS, was in on February 17.

Sawant said signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion with even after a terror outfit based in that country, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), carried out an attack in Pulwama on February 14 killing 40 CRPF troopers.

"He (crown prince) also said there (in Pakistan) that he is Pakistan's self-declared ..This is like rubbing salt on the wounds of Indians," Sawant told reporters here.

He claimed the had also stated that the list of terrorists should not be politicised.

Sawant claimed it meant had opposed India's demand to declare JeM a terrorist.

"In such a case, an agreement is being signed with for the refinery project. It is our demand that the agreement be scrapped immediately," Sawant said.

"The should take a firm position on this. Shifting the project from Nanar will not suffice, but the agreement itself has to be scrapped," he added.

Minister had Monday announced that the proposed refinery project would be shifted elsewhere to a place "acceptable to the people".

Sawant said the decision to shift the refinery project was a victory of the locals who he claimed had been opposed to it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)