A select few Australians will soon be able to briefly book an submarine to the Great Barrier Reef, the said Thursday.

From next week -- in what is pitching as a world first -- people in state will be able to order a ride through the app on a two-person submarine and tour the World Heritage site.

A piloted battery-powered "scUber", costing Aus$1,500 (USD 1,030) per person, will take 20 dives between May 27 and June 18 with each trip lasting an hour.

The sub will take two passengers down to 20 meters below sea level and along designated dive paths around the reef, in partnership with group of the

Susan Anderson, for Uber Australia and New Zealand, said the company was committed to encouraging ride-sharing to make "conscious behaviour changes" to travel in more efficient and sustainable ways.

A scUber booking includes a helicopter trip to the submarine's dive location.

The is home to more than 1,500 fish species and coral varieties, but has been seriously damaged by pollution and climate change.

