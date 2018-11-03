Sekhwan resigns from party posts in more trouble for Akali Dal

In another jolt to the faction-ridden Akali Dal in Punjab, senior leader Saturday resigned as the party's and also as a member of the core committee alleging he was being neglected by the leadership.

Sekhwan is the third senior leader to quit party posts after former Union and

"First Dhindsa sahib resigned and then Brahmpura sahib resigned, and today I resign from the post of party's and core committee," Sekhwan told reporters in Chandigarh.

"When you are not invited in meetings for the posts I held, then what will I do with these positions. Therefore, in protest against it I resigned from both the posts," he said.

After Sekhwan's press conference, the said in a statement it has expelled Sekhwan from the party with immediate effect.

Party's said Sekhwan was indulging in "anti-party" activities.

He said Sekhwan, who lost four consecutive assembly elections, had displayed "opportunistic tendencies" and was working to "back stab" his party.

However at Sekhwan's press conference, Brahmpura and lashed out at Sukhbir Singh Badal, saying he was "incapable" of running the and demanded his removal.

"To strengthen the party, it is utmost important that those who are leading it Sukhbir Badal and (Bikram Singh) Majithia who have kept Akali Dal in their pockets should be removed," said Brahmpura.

They said pardon to Dera in a 2007 blasphemy case and sacrilege incidents during the have hit the party's image.

Sekhwan said he will continue to serve the party as a disciplined soldier.

"I resigned from posts and not from the party. I will continue to work for the party as a disciplined soldier. We want improvement in Akali Dal and those who are incapable of leading the party should be removed," he said.

"Akali Dal does not belong to anybody's father. It is formed by our elders. We have submitted our case in (Sikh community) which will decide who is right," said Sekhwan.

Sekhwan accused Badal of politicising religious institutions such as the

After Dhindsa resigned from party posts on September 30, Brahmpura, Ajnala and Sekhwan had virtually raised a banner of revolt saying "all was not well within the party." They had even stayed away from party's Jabar Virodhi rally in Patiala on October 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)