Sericulture department to launch mulberry plantation in Kishtwar in J&K

The and Kashmir administration will soon launch massive mulberry plantation in district to meet its target of producing 6,000 kilogram of cocoon this year, officials said.

The Department of Sericulture will increase the target of planting mulberry saplings to 30,000 from 20,000 as it has set the target of producing 6,000 kg of cocoon in the district, officials from the department said.

Besides, it will identify 12 acres of land in Atholi and 40 acres in Kabban for establishing yak breeding farms, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)