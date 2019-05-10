Sethu FC, Manipur Police win in IWL

scored a as hammered SAI-STC 9-0 on Friday to remain at the top of Group II in the here.

Ratanbala scored in the fourth, 29th and 88th minutes to take Sethu to this massive win. Sandhiya (9th and 87th) struck twice while Indumathi (45+2), Dangmei Grace (66) and Sabitra Bhandari (81st) scored one goal each.

Subha Patra of SAI-STC scored an own goal in 73rd minute.

In the other match, continued their top form by beating 6-1.

Bala Devi was on song again as she scored a (13th, 37th and 45+3).

The other goal-scorers for were Daya Devi (7th) and Prameshwori Devi (90th).

scored the lone goal for in the 33rd minute.

