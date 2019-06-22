Seven years in jail for three SIMI activists

Three activists of the Students Islamic Movement of (SIMI), a banned outfit, were sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by a local court here Saturday.

found the three accused guilty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The three convicts -- aka Abdulla Raju, Hafiz Hussain aka Adnan and -- will also have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each, additional public said.

The trio were found guilty under UAPA section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities).

had seized books and other material related to from their possession in 2009, the said.

