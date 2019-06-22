Seven years in jail for three SIMI activists

Three activists of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned outfit, were sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by a local court here Saturday.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prakash Damor found the three accused guilty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The three convicts -- Kamruddin Nagauri aka Abdulla Raju, Hafiz Hussain aka Adnan and Safdar Nagauri -- will also have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each, additional public prosecutor Yogesh Tiwari said.
The trio were found guilty under UAPA section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities).
Bhopal police had seized books and other material related to SIMI from their possession in 2009, the prosecutor said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
