Colorado school shooting: Gunmen kill 1, injure over 7 students in Denver

Authorities say eight students were injured in a shooting a suburban Denver school, and several are in critical condition.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a news conference Tuesday that two shooters walked into the school and opened fire on students in two classrooms.

He said a number of students were shot and wounded. The victims are all 15 and older.

Spurlock says the gunmen were both students at and that he had no information about whether anyone was targeted.

The sheriff says the shooters are in custody, believed to be a man and a minor boy.

Spurlock says at least a handgun was recovered, but he didn't release other information on