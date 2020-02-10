Shafali Verma meets her idol Sachin Tendulkar, fulfills childhood dream

-
The Indian women cricket team's youngest member Shafali Verma has fulfilled her childhood dream when she met her idol Sachin Tendulkar in Australia.
The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post.
"The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me," Shafali wrote.
Last November, Shafali had broken Tendulkar's long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket -- a belligerent 49-ball 73 against the West Indies.
Shafali will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first world title.