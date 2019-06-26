Shah in J-K to review security situation for Amarnath Yatra

is on a two-day visit to and Kashmir during which he will review preparedness of the security grid for the annual

This is Shah's maiden visit to the state after assuming office last month.

He will review the security situation, especially preparedness of the security grid for the annual Yatra, which will begin on July 1, officials here said.

The is slated to visit the holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

He is also scheduled to meet the families of policemen killed in militant attacks in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)