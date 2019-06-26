Shah in J-K to review security situation for Amarnath Yatra

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he will review preparedness of the security grid for the annual Amaranth Yatra.
This is Shah's maiden visit to the state after assuming office last month.
He will review the security situation, especially preparedness of the security grid for the annual Amaranth Yatra, which will begin on July 1, officials here said.
The Home minister is slated to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.
He is also scheduled to meet the families of policemen killed in militant attacks in the state.
