US Acting said he will call out in a speech Saturday over its militarisation of manmade islands in the Sea and broader use of to advance its national interests.

He said his broader message to the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference will emphasize what the US has done to expand its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, against the backdrop of China's growing influence and massive military buildup.

Speaking to reporters just before he stepped into a meeting Friday with Chinese Wei Fenghe, Shanahan said he wants to foster a better military relationship with Beijing, but can't ignore the communist giant's military development on the manmade outposts.

"They argue that it's defensive, it looks like it's a bit overkill," said Shanahan.

"Surface-to-air missiles, long runways, I mean, seems excessive."



His remarks underscore America's frayed relations with China, as the wages a trade war with Beijing, imposes sanctions on Chinese and approves a weapons sale to Taiwan, the self-ruled island the Communist mainland claims as its own territory.

And they reflect America's new national defense strategy that declared great power competition with and as the nation's top priorities.

Shanahan's speech on Saturday his first major address on the international stage will set the tone for US military cooperation and influence in the Indo-Pacific.

And listening closely will be nervous allies and partners in the region who are worried about the economic impact of the US-China trade dispute and the political blowback of America's complaints about Beijing's rapid progress in hypersonic weapons, and space launches.

He also will likely face fierce questions from Chinese leaders in the audience, as many US defence chiefs have seen during this annual forum. On Friday, Chinese was both conciliatory and challenging.

Speaking to reporters after Wei's meeting with Shanahan, Wu noted that the US has recently "had a series of negative words and deeds" on issues.

"On the issue of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the US should not underestimate the determination of the Chinese military, will or ability," he said.

But he also said Shanahan and Wei found room for agreement on the need for denuclearisation of the and efforts to improve communication between the US and China.

In a statement after the meeting, Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Shanahan, said the 20-minute session was "constructive and productive."



He said the two men discussed "ways to build military-to-military relations that reduce the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculation between our nations."For years, American defence secretaries have used the Shangri-La conference's podium to condemn China for its militarisation of outposts in contested areas of the Sea and for conducting cyber espionage against US

But they have balanced their criticism with calls for cooperation, stability and a rules-based order in the region.

Shanahan told reporters Friday that the US needs to do a better job describing its level of commitment to the region, including military exercises, training and other activities.

"I do think we have to up our game on talking about interactions," he said, adding that the US will have a larger presence in the region for various military exercises.

"Our responsibility is to show them what we're actually doing.

