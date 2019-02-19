Sheila Dikshit demands compensation for crop damage due to hailstorms

-
ALSO READ
Cong to contest all seven LS seats in Delhi: Sheila Dikshit
Sheila Dikshit demands probe into labourer's death
No talks on alliance with AAP yet: Sheila Dikshit
AAP taking credit of Congress govt's works in Delhi, spreading lies through advertisements: Sheila Dikshit
Goel congratulates Dikshit on being appointed Delhi Cong chief
-
Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit Tuesday demanded the AAP government to pay compensation to the farmers whose crops had been damaged due to recent hailstorms in the national capital.
The former Delhi chief minister raised the demand after meeting a delegation of All India Kisan Congress that told her about farming losses incurred due to the hailstorms.
The delegation also complained against huge electricity bills during the meeting, said a Delhi Congress statement.
Dikshit told the delegation that she will write letters to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal to address the issues of the farmers without any delay.
"The farmers affected by the hailstorms should be given proper compensation without further delay as they are passing through a difficult financial condition. They should also be provided power at subsidised rates," Dikshit said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU