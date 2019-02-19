France to move proposal at UN to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar

In a significant development, will be moving a proposal at the UN in a "couple of days" to ban Masood Azhar, of the UN-proscribed which has claimed responsibility of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, French sources said on Tuesday.

This will be the second time will be party to such a proposal at the UN. In 2017, the US, supported by the UK and France, had moved a proposal at the 1267 to ban the of the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

However, the proposal was blocked by

"At the UN, will lead a proposal to put on the terrorist list... It will happen in a couple of days," a senior French source told

The French decision was discussed between Philippe Etienne, to the French this morning, French sources told

While expressing his sincere condolences, the French leader, who called Doval, also emphasised that the two countries should coordinate their diplomatic efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)