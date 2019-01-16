Shipping body MASSA publishes list of preferred maritime institutes

Shipping body MASSA Wednesday said it has, for the first time, come out with a list of 40 Indian maritime institutes that are well-equipped to impart quality training to seafarers and students for

" (MASSA) has finally published a list of 40 Indian maritime training institutes as preferred academic establishments, which are well-equipped to impart quality to Indian seafarers and Indian students keen on joining merchant navy," the association said in a statement.

It said the exercise is aimed at helping Indian students to identify prestigious maritime institutes and also help Indian and foreign shipowners and marine crewing agencies worldwide recognise credible Indian maritime institutes for sourcing well-trained maritime workforce needed to operate around 50,000 specialised cargo ships across the globe.

"No fee was charged to the maritime institutes, which participated voluntarily in this nine-month long pan- survey exercise conducted under our supervision by a Mumbai-based research agency, IIRE or and Education," MASSA said.

"Through such an endeavour, we aim to increase the global share of Indian seafarers from 7 per cent currently to at least 9 per cent in the near future," Halbe added.

Currently, around 150 institutes approved by government's maritime-administration offer a variety of marine related courses across the country.

The statement said the institutes mentioned in MASSA's preferred list are mainly located in and around cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Panjim, and

It added that has so far maintained a coveted place as one of the respected suppliers of competent seafarers and strategic ship managers to the international maritime sector.

However, with 12 per cent of the world's population, just has 8 per cent of the seafarers market currently, whilst the with just 2 per cent of the world's population has grabbed about 20 per cent global share, it said.

"In such a scenario, the preferred list of maritime institutes published by MASSA recently will help Indian seafarers and students to up skill their maritime acumen and enhance employment chances at the global level," the statement added.

