Shriram City Union elevates Y S Chakravarti as MD&CEO

: Retail and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises financing firm Shriram City Union Finance Saturday elevated Y S Chakravarti as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to taking up his new role, he was serving the non-banking finance institution as its Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, a press release said.

Chakravarti, who began his career in the Shriram Group, has over two decades of experience in financial services and had also served Shriram Housing Finance as its Director.

He moved to Shriram City Union Finance in 2008 to handle the company's operations in Andhra Pradesh.

Chakravarti replaces Duruvasan, who will continue to serve the organisation as Non-Executive Director.

His role would be on focusing the growth and development initiatives of multiple entities in the Group, the release said.

