Shutdown in parts of Srinagar to protest attacks on Kashmiri people

A shutdown was observed in city centre and adjoining areas here on Friday as a mark of protest against the attacks on Kashmiri people in Jammu and outside the state in the aftermath of the

Shopkeepers in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Residency Road and other adjoining areas downed their shutters at 3:30 pm following a shutdown called by trade bodies and organisations of the valley.

The traders also took out a protest march to condemn the attacks on Kashmiri people in Jammu and outside the state.

They demanded safety of Kashmiri traders and students outside the valley.

