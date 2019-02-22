JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibitions Enter Into a Strategic Alliance to Create an Integrated Business Platform for Textile Sector

Russia says US aid to Venezuela a 'pretext for military action'
Business Standard

Shutdown in parts of Srinagar to protest attacks on Kashmiri people

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A shutdown was observed in Lal Chowk city centre and adjoining areas here on Friday as a mark of protest against the attacks on Kashmiri people in Jammu and outside the state in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide car bombing.

Shopkeepers in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Residency Road and other adjoining areas downed their shutters at 3:30 pm following a shutdown called by trade bodies and civil society organisations of the valley.

The traders also took out a protest march to condemn the attacks on Kashmiri people in Jammu and outside the state.

They demanded safety of Kashmiri traders and students outside the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements