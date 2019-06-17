SI, constable arrested on charge of taking Rs 20k bribe

A of Police and a here were arrested Monday by the Anti- Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 for not arresting a man in a case, the bureau said.

The two attached to station had demanded and accepted Rs 20,000 from a woman for not arresting her husband in a case, an ACB release said here.

They were arrested based on a complaint by the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)