SI, constable arrested on charge of taking Rs 20k bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A Sub-Inspector of Police and a constable here were arrested Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 for not arresting a man in a case, the bureau said.

The two attached to Bollaram police station had demanded and accepted Rs 20,000 from a woman for not arresting her husband in a case, an ACB release said here.

They were arrested based on a complaint by the woman.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 20:06 IST

