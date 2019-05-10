Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Modi

The Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against

He has been given a day to reply to the notice.

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in on April 29, had made disparaging comments about PM

He had reportedly accused the of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.

The poll panel had in April censured for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

