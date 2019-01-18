Silver futures up 0.35 pc on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 39,539 per kg Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 139, or 0.35 per cent, at Rs 39,539 per kg in a business turnover of 1,234 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the to be delivered in May also rose by Rs 103, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 40,042 per kg in 2,166 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 15.53 an ounce in Singapore Friday.

