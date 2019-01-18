JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Srinivasa Reddy elected Telangana Assembly Speaker

Sonia, Rahul to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on January 23-24: Cong leader
Business Standard

Silver futures up 0.35 pc on global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver futures traded 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 39,539 per kg Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 139, or 0.35 per cent, at Rs 39,539 per kg in a business turnover of 1,234 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in May also rose by Rs 103, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 40,042 per kg in 2,166 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 15.53 an ounce in Singapore Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements