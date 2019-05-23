Silver up on increased offtake; gold steady

prices rallied by Rs 200 to Rs 37,400 per kg in the national capital on Thursday, while gold held steady, according to the All

Traders said prices rose on pick-up in offtake by industrial units and coin makers at the local spot market.

Globally, spot gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,276 an ounce, while was slightly up at USD 14.53 an ounce in

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity dropped by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,670 per ten 10 gram and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram.

Silver ready surged Rs 200 to Rs 37,400 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 66 to Rs 36,234 per kg.

Silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

