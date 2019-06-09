Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to produce serial killer movie 'Svalta'

Actors and have teamed with to produce a serial killer movie titled "Svalta".

According to Deadline, the film revolves around a family confronted to a serial killer on the loose while on vacation on a remote

and Frost will both act as producers and Frost is slated to write the screenplay as well.

"We are unbelievably excited to be partnering with Simon, Nick and on 'Svalta'. The story is scary, awesome and crazy, and their unique voice is perfect for this movie.

"We can't wait to bring this to the big screen with them," John Hegeman, the of Orion Pictures, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)