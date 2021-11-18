Singapore easing Covid-19 measures, ensuring situation stabilises, says PM

-
-
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that the country is gradually easing Coronavirus (Covid-19) safety measures and making sure the situation stabilises with each step, so as to avoid "unsettling" U-turns.
"What I am trying to do is to ease up a little bit, make sure things stabilise, ease up a bit more, make sure things stabilise again and ease up a little bit more," Lee said.
"And eventually it probably will not be back to status quo ante but close enough, and without having had to make unsettling U-turns," he said on Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.
The prime minister said that the Singapore population will be "frustrated (and) disappointed" if the country opens up only to tighten measures again when cases flare up, and there may also be a "human price" to pay.
"I think it is better we take it step by step. I am not absolutely certain that I can do this without any misstep, I may have to step on the brakes again from time to time, but that is my game plan," The Channel News Asia quoted Lee as saying.
However, as the virus mutates and the science evolves, Singapore has had to "change course" from stamping out the coronavirus to living with it.
The Forum is one example of recent relaxation, making it possible to hold a large-scale event with more than 300 delegates from 51 countries attending it in-person at the Capella hotel on Sentosa.
According to the Ministry of Health, Singapore on Wednesday reported 3,320 coronavirus cases from the community and 144 infections from migrant workers' dormitories as well as 10 imported cases and seven deaths.
With this, the national tally has reached to 244,815 cases and 619 deaths.
