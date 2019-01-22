JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sensex drops over 100 pts on profit-booking, weak global cues

'What's going on?': In-form Wade blasts CA over Test snub
Business Standard

Sitharaman, Gowda to attend funeral of head pontiff of Siddaganga

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the funeral of the head pontiff of Siddaganga mutt and lay wreath on behalf of the prime minister.

According to official sources, the two ministers would fly down to Karnataka to attend the last rites of the Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swamy.

The 111-year old head of the Siddaganga mutt in Karnataka, known as 'Walking God' among his countless followers, died Monday after prolonged illness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements