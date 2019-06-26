Sitting INLD Rajya Sabha MP Ram Kumar Kashyap joins BJP

Ram Kumar Kashyap, sitting INLD in Rajya Sabha, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party working JP Nadda.

Kashyap was the lone (INLD) in the upper house of the Parliament.

With this, the BJP's strength in the has increased to 76.

Besides Kashyap, two-time former from Kannur in Abdullakutty, who has been in the CPI(M) and the Congress, also joined the BJP on Wednesday.

He was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2009 for praising the then Gujarat

He then joined the Congress, which recently sacked him for praising yet again.

On Tuesday, two INLD MLAs and had also joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)