Smoke billows from old debris of Gariahat fire

Almost a month after a massive fire gutted a major portion of a five-storey building in Gariahat here, panic gripped the area on Sunday night after smoke was seen billowing from the burnt debris there.

One fire tender was rushed to the place, as smoke was seen coming out of the remnants on the first floor of the building under the jurisdiction of Gariahat Police Station, a of said.

"The situation is under control and fire fighters have sprayed water from where the smoke was seen at around 8.20 pm. are at the spot and they are supervising the situation there," he said.

"We do not want to take any chance so our officers are trying to find out if pocket fires were left in the debris. But, it is still not clear from where the smoke billowed," he said.

A major fire broke out on January 20 at the five-storey building in south Kolkata, gutting goods worth lakhs and destroying multiple shops next to the building.

