CBCS needs proper infra, says govt college teachers' body

The Government College Teachers' Association (WBGCTA) on Sunday voiced its reservation on the imposition of Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) across the country without making any provision for

The WBGCTA at its annual meet here said the is simply an attempt to impose a straightjacket structure across the country.

Due to lack of adequate human resources for the systematic functioning of the curriculum, both teaching and learning and examination system across higher educational institutions in is facing a severe crisis, said a resolution signed by the association's Biswajit Bhowmik and

The system enables a student to choose an elective paper from any discipline, offering more flexibility of study.

The association further called for recruitment and filling up of the vacancies in teaching as well as non-teaching posts in the newly-established government general degree colleges.

"We welcome the extension of retirement age of college and university teachers to 65 years and demand immediate implementation of the 7th UGC and AICTE pay scale, and release of pending arrears," it added.

