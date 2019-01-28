JUST IN
Sonia, Rahul, on private visit to Goa, go to beach restaurant

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Sunday visited a beach restaurant in Goa.

The two leaders are in the coastal state since Saturday on what Congress leaders have said is a "private visit" and does not include meeting party functionaries.

Writing about the visit by the two leaders to a beach shack restaurant, Rachna Fernandes, a local resident, said on a social media platform, "awed by his charm and modesty".

Fernandes, in her Facebook post, said she was at a seafood restaurant in Betul in south Goa Sunday when she saw the two leaders Sunday afternoon.

The dentist has also posted a picture of the Congress president, donning a blue T-shirt, there on her Facebook account.

The Congress president is scheduled to address a farmers rally in Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh Monday afternoon.

