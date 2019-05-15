Sonowal meets senior police officials, reviews security

Minister Sarbananda Wednesday met senior police officials to devise security strategy for Guwahati.

"A fool-proof security cover should be ensured in Guwahati to curb criminal activities and provide security to all," told the meeting.

Kuladhar Saikia, Additional Secretary (Home and Political) Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Principal Secretary to the and senior police officials were present at the meeting.

urged police officials to be ready to deal with any situation arising out of cyber crime and also dispose off cases involving women and children fast and with sensitivity.

He also asked the to strengthen the intelligence gathering system and put in place a robust security framework in Guwahati.

The has expressed satisfaction over the prevailing law and order situation in the city, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)