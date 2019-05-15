Sonowal meets senior police officials, reviews security

-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Wednesday met senior police officials to devise security strategy for Guwahati.
"A fool-proof security cover should be ensured in Guwahati to curb criminal activities and provide security to all," Sonowal told the meeting.
State police chief Kuladhar Saikia, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political) Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Lohiya and senior police officials were present at the meeting.
Sonowal urged police officials to be ready to deal with any situation arising out of cyber crime and also dispose off cases involving women and children fast and with sensitivity.
He also asked the Home Department to strengthen the intelligence gathering system and put in place a robust security framework in Guwahati.
The chief minister has expressed satisfaction over the prevailing law and order situation in the city, officials said.
