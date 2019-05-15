Welspun Enterprises Q4 net up 17% at Rs 30 cr

Wednesday reported 17 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 29.63 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19, on the back of higher income.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.31 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago, said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company's consolidated total income during January-March quarter rose to Rs 730.56 crore as compared with Rs 431.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 654.31 crore from Rs 376.39 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)