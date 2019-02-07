Sonu Nigam says he was hospitalised due to sea food allergy

-
Playback singer Sonu Nigam has said he was hospitalised early this week due to a sea food allergy.
Sharing a picture of his swollen eye, the 45-year-old singer in an Instagram post wrote, "Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday."
"Lesson for all of us, never ever, ever, ever take a chance with allergies. Seafood in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and healthy life to everyone," he added.
Referring to his scheduled concert in Jeypore, Sonu said, "Yesterday wouldn't have been possible without your love. And of course, my entire extended family of musicians and technicians... And most importantly my doctors.
