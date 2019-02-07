JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Work on Machilipatnam port begins

Test cricket is dying: Manohar
Business Standard

Sonu Nigam says he was hospitalised due to sea food allergy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has said he was hospitalised early this week due to a sea food allergy.

Sharing a picture of his swollen eye, the 45-year-old singer in an Instagram post wrote, "Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday."

"Lesson for all of us, never ever, ever, ever take a chance with allergies. Seafood in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and healthy life to everyone," he added.

Referring to his scheduled concert in Jeypore, Sonu said, "Yesterday wouldn't have been possible without your love. And of course, my entire extended family of musicians and technicians... And most importantly my doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements