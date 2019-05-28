Speaker administers oath to newly elected NDPP MLA

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhosu Tuesday administered oath to newly elected NDPP MLA Sharingain Longkumer.
Longkumer won the bypoll to the Aonglenden Assembly constituency in Mokokchung district.
The Speaker administered the oath of office and secrecy to Longkumer at his chamber in the Assembly Secretariat here in presence of Deputy Speaker Zhale Rio, Minister for Forest, Environment, Climate Change, CM Chang and Advisors Mhathung Yanthan and Imnatiba.
In the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, the NDPP has 20 MLAs, its alliance partner BJP 12 and JD(U) one.
