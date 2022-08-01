SSBA Innovations, which runs TaxBuddy, files Rs 105-cr IPO papers with Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Kaynes Technology files draft papers with Sebi to mop up funds via IPO
Sebi invites application to hire digital forensic services provider
Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects files papers with Sebi for Rs 250-cr IPO
Sai Silks files IPO draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 1,200 cr
Govt to soon decide on Sebi chairman appointment: Report
-
SSBA Innovations, which runs tax portal TaxBuddy, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 105 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 105 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Proceeds of the issue to the tune of Rs 65.45 crore will be used for funding user acquisition and business development, Rs 15.22 crore for technological development and balance amount towards general corporate purpose.
The company is a technology-driven financial solutions and services platform focused on providing financial solutions in the area of tax planning and filing, personal investment advisory and wealth building to individuals, HUF, professionals, firms, and companies registered on its platforms.
Incorporated in 2017, SSBA Innovations owns two platforms -- TaxBuddy and Finbingo.
TaxBuddy was launched in October, 2019, that offers assisted tax (ITR and GST) planning and filing, advisory and IT notice management and Finbingo was launched in May 2022 that offers financial solutions, including planning, advisory and wealth management.
Systematix Corporate Services has been appointed to manage the company's IPO. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU