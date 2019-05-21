SSLC & HSSLC results to be published on May 27: MBOSE

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (Mbose) Tuesday said the results of the SSLC and HSSLC examination will be officially declared on May 27, an official said.
The results released by a website on Tuesday claiming it to be this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were fake and were of last year's, the official said.
The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and SSLC would be published on May 27, the official added.
An FIR will be lodged against the website for publishing fake results, he said.
"We will immediately seek action against people involved in creating the website and for declaring the fake results," the board's joint director M Marbaniang said.
A complaint will be lodged with the cyber crime cell of the state police for investigation and taking action against the website as per law, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU