SSLC & HSSLC results to be published on May 27: MBOSE

The Board of School Education (Mbose) Tuesday said the results of the SSLC and HSSLC examination will be officially declared on May 27, an said.

The results released by a website on Tuesday claiming it to be this year's (SSLC) examination results were fake and were of last year's, the said.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and SSLC would be published on May 27, the added.

An FIR will be lodged against the website for publishing fake results, he said.

"We will immediately seek action against people involved in creating the website and for declaring the fake results," the board's M Marbaniang said.

A complaint will be lodged with the cyber crime cell of the for investigation and taking action against the website as per law, he said.

