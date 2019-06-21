ST driver killed, 20 passengers injured in Yavatmal accident

A Friday died after his bus collided with a tractor in Maharashtra's district, police said.

Twenty passengers in the bus received injuries in the accident that took place on Pandharkavda Road at around 10:30am, an said.

"The tractor was parked near Batbori village. In an attempt to save a buffalo that came on the road, the bus swerved and hit the tractor. (57) was declared dead on arrival at the government hospital. Twenty passengers have been hospitalised and their condition is stable," he said.

