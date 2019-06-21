ST driver killed, 20 passengers injured in Yavatmal accident

A state transport driver Friday died after his bus collided with a tractor in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said.
Twenty passengers in the bus received injuries in the accident that took place on Pandharkavda Road at around 10:30am, an official said.
"The tractor was parked near Batbori village. In an attempt to save a buffalo that came on the road, the bus swerved and hit the tractor. Bus driver Ajay Shrivas (57) was declared dead on arrival at the Yavatmal government hospital. Twenty passengers have been hospitalised and their condition is stable," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
