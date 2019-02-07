Steve Smith surgery goes 'very well', on track for World Cup

Former captain Steve Smith's for an injury went "very well" and he remains on track for in England, his management said.

Smith, whose one-year ban for ball-tampering expires in late March, was forced to drop out of the League Twenty20 tournament last month with the ligament problem.

He went under the knife and is currently in a brace.

Smith's told the website late Wednesday the had "gone very well".

"Until the brace comes off we don't know for sure but all current opinion is that he'll then have about three-and-a-half weeks (before being ready to play)," he said.

"The intent is that he will play in the IPL (Indian League) and then and then the Ashes."



His comments appeared to rubbish reports this week that Smith may miss the one-day and return to through the A tour of England that coincides with the showpiece tournament that begins in late May.

Smith and become eligible for international selection again on March 29 after serving year-long bans for their part in attempting to alter the ball during a Test against

Warner also returned home from to have an injured assessed, but it is not believed to be as serious as Smith's. He was due to undergo in late January.

Australian Test skipper on Monday said he expected both of them to play "a huge" role in this year's against England.

Without the experienced pair, Australia have struggled, although they ended their summer on a high with a 2-0 series win over

"We know how good they are and hopefully once their bans are up they'll be welcomed back and they will win Test matches like they did before," said Paine.

