Sun Pharmaceutical launches Cequa to treat dry eye disease in US market

Drug major Industries on Monday said it has launched ophthalmic solution Cequa, used for the treatment of dry eye disease in the One of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries has commercialised Cequa 0.09 per cent in the US, said in a filing to BSE.

The product offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it added.

Cequa is indicated to increase tear production in patients with dry eye, said.

"The US launch of Cequa, the third product in our growing ophthalmic portfolio, marks the availability of a truly innovative treatment option for patients with dry eye disease an area with a high unmet medical need," North America CEO Abhay Gandhi said.

Sun Pharma is also introducing Cequa Support Specialty Pharmacy, a program designed to enable commercially insured patients to easily obtain Cequa, the company said in the filing.

Shares of Industries were trading at Rs 398.70 per scrip on BSE, up 3.21 per cent from their previous close.