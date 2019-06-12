Suspected drug peddler arrested with over 5 kg opium in Rajasthan

A suspected drug carrying over five kg of was arrested in Rajasthan's district, police said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a barricade was put up on the Udaipur- highway and vehicles checked, they said.

During the search, Dashrath Singh, a resident of Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested after six packets of weighing about 5.6 kg were found concealed in the boot of his car, of Police (special group) said.

During preliminary investigation, the accused told police that he had purchased the narcotic substance from Mandsaur and was on his way to deliver the consignment in Sanchor of district in Rajasthan, the said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

