Swaraj was well-cultured, immensely talented: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described the death of former External Affairs Minister as a "personal loss".

In a video message, he described the senior BJP leader as "well-cultured and immensely talented".

Swaraj passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

"We never thought such a well-cultured, intelligent and immensely talented leader Sushma-ji will leave us. People like me have suffered a big shock due to her death," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said Swaraj discharged her duties "with transparency".

"Her demise is my personal loss. She had wished me on my birthday (on July 22), saying I was doing a good job. I received her affection. I am at a loss for words as I try to pay homage to her," Fadnavis said.

