Swiss Miss is now a mum

Former world number one and five-time title winner on Friday became the latest mother after giving birth to a baby girl.

Hingis, 38, revealed on that she and husband Harald Leemann, the team's doctor, were now parents.

"And then we were three! Harry and I are excited to welcome our baby girl to the world. We are already so in love," tweeted the Swiss star who retired from the sport in 2017.

Fellow mothers and are still active in the sport.

Like Hingis, Williams and Azarenka are former number ones and major winners.

They face each other at the Indian Wells tournament later Friday.

