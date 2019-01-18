Taking measures to improve quality of education: Khandu

Chief Minister said Friday that the quality of in has "dropped" and the government is taking measures to rectify it.

"Its a fact that quality of in the state has dropped, which we all must accept, Khandu said at the golden jubilee celebration of Govt Higher Secondary School, Bilat in district, an official release said.

Khandu said that in the past numerous schools were opened but many remained non-functional and in dilapidated condition. But now, the state has excess teachers with much better teacher-student ratio but there is a shortage in subject teachers.

The said measures are being taken to improve the quality of by recruiting adequate number of subject teachers to fulfil the shortage and hoped that by the next academic session, all gaps will be filled.

Khandu said that at present, 717 smart classrooms have been introduced with 800 more in the offing.

He said that the in Pasighat is functional and in the forthcoming academic session, two other Sainik Schools will also start operations.

The earlier inaugurated the residential cum coaching clinic built under the Acharya Dronacharya Gurukul Yojana, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)